Fake narrative peddlers will face justice: LG

SRINAGAR: The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited Dardpora and met the families of civilian martyrs killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists. He also addressed terror victim families at Government Degree College Kupwara and assured the family members of proper rehabilitation and strictest punishment to the culprits.

The Lieutenant Governor said justice, respect and dignity to family members of civilian martyrs killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists is his top priority. He said criminal justice system will ensure perpetrators and elements of terror ecosystem are punished, providing a sense of justice and closure for victim’s family and the society.

“I have assured the family members that their decades-long trauma, torment and suffering is over. We will ensure all the support so that they can reclaim their lives,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He also observed that families of civilian martyrs have gone through deep trauma, suffered various challenges including unemployment and education and felt loss of hope in the past three decades.

“Families of civilians who were killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists also suffered systemic barriers which stifled their progress. They were denied their rights and access to resources. All obstacles are now removed and we are ensuring justice and dignity for terror victim families,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor paid homage to the civilians who were mercilessly killed by Pakistan sponsored terrorists in Jammu Kashmir. The families of terror victims also narrated their ordeal.

“It is difficult to articulate the pain and suffering of terror victim families due to their profound emotional and psychological trauma and the administration will handle each case with full sensitivity and responsibility.

So far around 250 terror victim families provided with government jobs. This mission will continue till justice is done to every affected family. This is the beginning of a new era of justice in Jammu Kashmir,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor also spoke on the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the High-range Rural Development Society (HRDS India) and Divisional Commissioner Jammu and Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, under which the houses of terror victims having their own land will be constructed. Under the initiative, the HRDS India and Divisional Commissioners of both the divisions will identify terror victim families whose houses were destroyed by the terrorists.

The Lieutenant Governor said the culprit Pakistani terrorists and their support system in the valley ran a false narrative for three decades to absolve terror country Pakistan for its sins.

“Pakistan, breeding ground of terrorism, is exposed now and those involved in peddling a fake narrative on behalf of terrorists will be brought to justice,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg; DIG NKR Baramulla, Maqsood-Ul-Zaman; Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara, Shrikant Balasaheb Suse; SSP Kupwara, Syed Al-Tahir Gilani; Chairman, Save Youth Save Future Foundation, Wajahat Farooq Bhat and other members of the Foundation, senior officials and family members of victims of terrorism were present.