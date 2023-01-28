BARAMULLA: Police in Baramulla arrested two fraudsters involved in fake job scam and extortion.

ADVERTISEMENT

On 11/01/2023, Police received information that two self-styled political activists from Pattan area are demanding money on the assurances that they will arrange Govt. Jobs and are providing fake appointment orders and are also threatening the general public. Accordingly, police registered a case under relevant sections of law at Police Station Pattan and investigation was initiated, the police statement said.

During the preliminary course of investigation, Police utilizing all technical and human intelligence arrested 2 accused persons identified as Ubaid Nazir Sofi and Mohammad Iqbal Mian involved in the commission of crime.

During the further course of investigation, officers learnt that these scamsters were cheating common people on the pretext of giving jobs in police department and taking huge amount of money from them. It also came to fore that once the victim starts asking money back, they used to issue threats to them. Further investigation into the matter is on.

General public is once again advised to remain cautious and not fall prey to fraudsters/scammers offering various benefits/deals.