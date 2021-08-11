Fake Ayush Doctors Association busted in Kashmir; two arrested: Crime Branch

The Crime Branch Kashmir (CBK) Wednesday said it has arrested Dr. Zahoor Ahmad Tantary, self-styled Senior Vice President (SVP) and Dr. Shabir Ahmad Parray, vice president (VP) of fake Ayush Doctors Association, Kashmir (ADAK) in case FIR No. 34/2021 U/S 420,120-B, 506 RPC r/w 5 (2) PC Act of Police Station Crime Branch Kashmir.

In a statement, the Crime Branch said the accused persons were produced before the Court of Anti Corruption Srinagar who granted seven days police custody for further investigation.

“Meanwhile, Anti Corruption Court, Srinagar rejected the Anticipatory bail of the other accused persons namely Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Parray, Dr. Farooq Ahmad Naqashbandi, Dr. Mohammad Amin Kawa, Dr. Javid Hussain Magloo, Dr. Riyaz Ahmad Teli and Dr. Shiraz Ahmad Lone, Self-Styled Office Bearers of the Fake Association,” the statement added.

It said that the instant case was registered against the office bearers of the fake ADAK for “abusing their official position and resorting to blackmailing, extortion, harassment etc among the ISM employees under the garb of said fake association”.

“The house searches/raids of the accused persons were also conducted which led to the recovery of incriminating documents related with the instant case. It was also revealed that huge amount of money has been collected by the fake ADAK from the employees of ISM department from the year 2010 to run the illegal activities of the Fake Association. Further the investigation is going on,” the statement added.