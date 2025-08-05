Faith Prevails

The tourism sector in Kashmir valley faced a major setback earlier this year following the terror attack in tourist resort Pahalgam in April. The incident had also raised concerns about the conduct of the Amarnath yatra. Questions loomed large over whether pilgrims would risk undertaking the annual journey in such a tense environment. However, in a strong display of resilience and faith, more than 4.14 lakh pilgrims completed the yatra this year. The yatra had earlier commenced on a hopeful note, with pilgrims beginning their journey from the Baltal and Nunwan base camps under tight security arrangements. What stood out was the warmth and generosity shown by the local population of the Valley. Civil society groups, volunteers and even political leaders came together to welcome the pilgrims with open arms. From offering flowers and izbandh (a traditional gesture of protection) to sharing smiles and assistance, the local community demonstrated Kashmir’s rich tradition of hospitality and religious coexistence. This public participation also served as a counter-narrative to the fear intended by the earlier act of violence. By actively contributing to the safe and smooth conduct of the pilgrimage, the people of Kashmir sent a strong message of peace and unity. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had earlier emphasised that the yatra must serve as a healing act — a reaffirmation of Jammu and Kashmir’s composite culture and its place within the broader national fabric. His words, “Let the yatra heal what terror tried to break,” captured the deeper psychological and spiritual dimensions of this year’s Amarnath pilgrimage. Yet, nature proved to be another obstacle. The yatra, originally scheduled to continue until August 9, was cut short due to continuous rainfall and severe damage to the mountain tracks, reducing the total duration from 38 days to 28. Despite this abrupt end, the turnout remained remarkable. On a single day — August 2 — nearly 6,500 pilgrims reached the holy cave, including children, elderly citizens and security personnel, further highlighting the depth of devotion and determination among the yatris. The cave shrine of Amarnath, located at an altitude of 3,888 metres in the South Kashmir Himalayas, holds immense religious significance for devotees who come to witness the naturally formed ice lingam. The multi-tier security measures — including no-fly zones over the pilgrimage routes and increased troop deployment — ensured that the yatra remained largely incident-free after its commencement. This successful security management, combined with the enthusiastic participation of the local population, reinforced a sense of shared responsibility for peace and spiritual continuity. The Lieutenant Governor lauded the participation of over 4 lakh pilgrims as a “miracle,” underlining the deep faith and devotion that drives the yatra forward each year. The Amarnath yatra exemplified how a region battered by violence and natural disruptions can still rise above fear through collective goodwill, faith and institutional support. The resilience of the pilgrims and the hospitality of the Kashmiri people offer a blueprint for how tourism, faith and civil society can together resist forces of disruption.