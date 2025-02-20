The prevalence of individuals masquerading as religious figures and faith healers has become an alarming issue in the Kashmir Valley. In the recent past, numerous cases have surfaced, exposing the exploitation and abuse carried out under the guise of spirituality. The recent conviction of Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh is a grim reminder of how such deception can have devastating consequences. After nearly a decade-long trial, the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Sopore sentenced him to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment for crimes that inflicted deep psychological and physical scars upon his victims. His case, among others, underscores the pressing need for vigilance, legal intervention, and societal awareness to prevent such frauds from thriving. The case against Sheikh originated in 2016 when a complaint was lodged by the father of a victim, detailing a grievous act of sexual assault. Given the severity of the allegations, law enforcement authorities acted with urgency, constituting a Special Investigation Team to handle the case meticulously. The trial, spanning several years, ultimately led to a conviction that not only brought justice to the victims but also sent a strong message regarding the consequences of exploiting religious influence for criminal purposes. The sentencing included financial penalties, with a portion directed towards compensating the victims, albeit without restricting their right to seek further legal redress. Furthermore, the judiciary took cognisance of potential other victims and directed the immediate registration of separate cases, ensuring that each instance of abuse is adjudicated fairly and thoroughly. However, legal action alone cannot eradicate the menace of fraudulent faith healers and self-styled spiritual guides. A deeper issue persists within society—people’s tendency to seek solace in such figures, often disregarding rationality and scepticism. Many fall prey to manipulative individuals who capitalise on religious sentiments, promising supernatural remedies for ailments, personal troubles, or even financial difficulties. The consequences of such blind trust range from monetary loss to severe emotional and physical harm. The Sheikh case is only one among many, and without collective social awareness, similar cases will continue to emerge. Another incident in Baramulla district further illustrates how deception and manipulation can take different forms. The incident involving a mentally unstable man, coerced into constructing a replica of a religious structure in Waripora Kunzar, points to another dimension of exploitation. Those arrested in connection with the case had allegedly encouraged and facilitated this act, taking advantage of a vulnerable individual’s mental condition. The outrage among local residents, followed by swift police intervention, demonstrates that public scrutiny remains a powerful tool in curbing such activities. However, it also points to the dangers posed by individuals who, while not claiming to be faith healers, still misuse religious and social sentiments for their own motives. The authorities, judiciary, and law enforcement agencies have an undeniable responsibility to act against such frauds, but the onus also lies on the public to exercise discernment. Society must cultivate a culture of questioning rather than blind acceptance. Education, awareness campaigns and community vigilance are necessary to prevent the proliferation of charlatans who thrive on superstition and fear.