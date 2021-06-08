Facebook to show creators how much money they pay to Apple, Google

San Francisco: As Apple presented its flagship WWDC21 developer conference, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the social network will show creators how much money Apple and Google are actually taking from them via their respective app stores.

Continuing its tirade against the new Apple privacy policy for app developers including Facebook, the company said it will launch a new interface for creators.

“To help more creators make a living on our platforms, we’re going to keep paid online events, fan subscriptions, badges, and our upcoming independent news products free for creators until 2023,” Zuckerberg said in a post on Monday.

“And when we do introduce a revenue share, it will be less than the 30 per cent that Apple and others take,” he added.

The company, however, did not reveal when the new creator interface will be launched.

Facebook has been a vocal critic of Apple’s iOS 14 privacy updates, arguing that the privacy changes could hurt small businesses globally.

Zuckerberg in February referred Apple as one of his company’s biggest competitors.

“Apple has every incentive to use their dominant platform position to interfere with how our apps and other apps work, which they regularly do to preference their own. This impacts the growth of millions of businesses around the world, including with the upcoming iOS 14 changes,” he had said.

Facebook and Instagram have added a notice within their iOS apps, telling users that the information the platforms collect from other apps and websites can “help keep Facebook free of charge.”