Eye strain to behavioural change: The cascading effect of online classes

For the last two years, the definition of education has changed across the globe. Classrooms have been replaced by mobile phones and discipline has been replaced by chaos, all thanks to the pandemic.

Students are becoming fidgets and couch potatoes. No morning drill, no sports, and no extra circular activities, students are experiencing mental health difficulties and loss of concentration.

Most of the time children are hooked to smartphones that have created a cascading effect on their health.

In a recent study, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has revealed that 59.2 percent of children use their smartphones for instant messaging applications WhatsApp/Facebook/Instagram/Snapchat and only 10.1 percent of children use smartphones for online learning and education.

Titled ‘Effects (Physical, Behavioral, and Psycho-social) of using Mobile Phones and other devices with Internet Accessibility by Children’, the study said that 30.2 percent of children of all age groups have their own smartphones.

Surprisingly, 37.8 percent of 10-year-olds have a Facebook account and 24.3 percent of the same age group has an Instagram account.

Earlier a survey, conducted by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) revealed about 80-90 percent of older students in Central government schools use mobiles rather than laptops to access digital schooling.

Not just social media, the parents are worried about various other problems caused by the virtual mode of learning.

Headaches, eye pain and strain

Virtual classes mean that students have to attend all the classes via smartphone. It means an extended screen time and exposure to the blue light emitted from the screen that can put a strain on the eyes. Itching, dryness, and burning sensations are common complaints.

Even doctors have warned that screen time and other activities that favor prolonged eye focus “may be driving a worldwide epidemic of nearsightedness in children, although this is not yet proven.” Past research shows that spending time outdoors in early childhood can slow its progression.

Change in Behavior

Students’ ability to learn inter-and intrapersonal behavior has been hit the most. In a classroom environment, teachers can employ practices to manage students’ day-to-day behavior. But many parents and caregivers may find behavior management challenges while adjusting to virtual or at-home education. This can be especially difficult as many children deal with emotional challenges like increased anxiety or stress. Parents and caregivers of children with behavioral disorders like Attention Deficit Hyperactivity The disorder may also face unique challenges during this time.

Since the use of other apps like games and social media has become common among students, many parents have realized that their kids have become more violent, less tolerant, and attracted to the violence.

A daily struggle for school-like environment at home

Home is home, and school is school. Both places have a very different vibe, and yet students are now being asked to get into the school mentality at home.

This can prove to be difficult especially if everyone is at home for 24 hours. And a bustling household can be very distracting indeed.

Parents need to do what they can to provide a quiet space for their kids, and help them mentally demarcate that as a learning space.

Moreover, the use of learning tools is very rare in virtual classes due to the students take more time in getting the lessons which though become very helpful when in schools.

Schools that are offering virtual learning are largely relying on students to self-learn. Students are expected to read the course material, watch a few videos, and print some learning material to study from. There is minimal instructor-led training to explain the content, though there might be a couple of help sessions for those that need it.

However, a lot of children shy away from asking for help or do not know what to ask for. In that case, there will be gaps in the student’s learning which will give them a shaky foundation and have long-term repercussions for their education.

Lack of Motivation

Classroom environments are explicitly designed to support learning, whereas bedrooms and kitchen tables are not. Those are comfort environments, and it can be difficult to get into “school mode”.

Sustained motivation needs monitoring. A teacher on the other end of a Zoom call can’t really do that, so it often falls to the parent. Between doing their own job and running the house (making sure everyone eats on time, and so on), it’s asking a lot.

Even sometimes a student just can’t get into a certain lesson, and without a teacher to intervene with personal guidance, it can become a real hindrance to progress.

There’s no quick fix to this, but there are things that parents can do overtime that will help students get unstuck and develop a growth mindset towards facing problems like these.

One of the best things parents can do is set clear, measurable goals with their children, and set them regularly so that students have something to focus on. Check-in on them periodically to see if they are on course to reaching their goals.