Explosives, ammunition recovered in south Kashmir’s Tral: J&K Police

J&K Police have recovered a huge cache of explosive material and ammunition in Nawdal Tral area of Awantipora in south Kashmir Pulwama district.

A police spokesperson said that based on credible input, a joint team of Police, 42RR and CRPF 180BN launched a search operation in Nawdal Tral area of Awantipora.

 
During search operation, it said, “a huge cache of explosive material and ammunition including seven 51-MM mortar shells, 260 Pika rounds and other incriminating materials have been recovered which were kept hidden underground by the terrorists.”

“Accordingly, a case vide  FIR No. 87/2021 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Tral and further investigation is in progress,” the spokesperson added.


