Explained: The ‘One Nation, One Subscription’ Central Scheme

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved a new Central Sector Scheme called ‘One Nation One Subscription’ with an aim to provide easy access of scholarly research articles and journal publication to students across the country. The facility will give availability of the government higher education institutions and R&D laboratories of the central government.



How to access the resources?

The Department of Higher Education will have a unified portal “One Nation One Subscription” through which the institutions will be able to access the journals. A total of about Rs 6,000 crore has been allocated for the scheme for three years, 2025, 2026 and 2027. The scheme will be administered through a simple, user friendly and fully digital process.



The benefits of One Nation One Subscription scheme will be provided to all Higher Educational Institutions under the management of the Central or State Government and Research & Development Institutions of the Central Government, through a national subscription coordinated by a central agency, namely the Information and Library Network (INFLIBNET).



The list covers more than 6,300 institutions, translating into nearly 1.8 crore students, faculty and researchers, who will be able to potentially avail benefits of One Nation One Subscription.



The initiative further enhance the scope and reach of the range of initiatives undertaken by the government in the domains of education, for maximizing access to quality higher education. This will supplement the initiative of the ANRF to promote research and development and foster a culture of research and innovation throughout government universities, colleges, research institutions, and R&D laboratories.