Explained: All you need to know about registration for Covid-19 vaccination in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to allow elderly people to walk-in and register offline for Covid 19 vaccination at any facility in the union territory.

More than 12 lakh people above 60 years of age will be covered in the third phase of the vaccination drive in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, it was mandatory for people to download CO-Win 2.0 app on their android phones and register for vaccination. Since most of the elderly people living in far-flung areas are tech-illiterate, the government has decided to allow them to register offline at any government facility.

All beneficiaries, regardless of the mode of access, must carry any one of the photo ID proof. These include Aadhar Card, Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC), and Date of Birth certificate. The Photo ID card specified at the time of registration in case of online registration (if not Aadhar or EPIC)

“For the general population, there is an app available on Google play store which needs to be downloaded on android phones. People can self-register on this app and then visit the center for vaccination. It is very simple. Since there are people who are not tech-savvy or do not have android phones, they can walk-in to the center. They will be registered on the spot and administered the dose,” Dr. Qazi Haroon, State Immunization Officer, told The Kashmir Monitor.

Health workers at the vaccination centers have been entrusted with the job to facilitate the registration of the elderly for immunization. “Our health workers will help the people in every possible way. If the older people have an android phone, but they are not able to register, our workers will guide them in online registration. In case, people do not have an android phone, our workers will register them offline. Our aim is that people should not miss the inoculation,” he said.

Jammu and Kashmir government has set up 300 vaccination centers for people above 60 years of age. “We will scale up to 500 centers in the coming days. We have also allowed private hospitals to carry out vaccination drive. In case people wish they could get inoculated at the private facility by paying Rs 250. It is free in the government sector,” said Dr. Haroon.

ASHA and Anganwadi workers have been tasked to keep track of people who will receive the first dose so that they do not miss the second one. “Those who have registered online will get a notification for the second phase online. Those who have registered offline will be informed by the health workers. ASHA and Anganwadi workers will remain in touch with them so that they do not miss the second dose,” said Dr. Haroon.

So far around 2.50 lakh health and front line workers have been inoculated in Jammu and Kashmir so far. “They include 70 percent health care workers. Around 17 .5 lakh doses of Covishield have been received so far. We are getting regular replenishments,” he said.