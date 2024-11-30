SRINAGAR, NOVEMBER 30: Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals organized a pioneering medical conference in Srinagar, focusing on two crucial and often complex areas of healthcare—fetal medicine and the management of breast cancer during pregnancy. The event brought together leading medical experts to share their insights on these critical subjects. Notable speakers included Dr. Anita Kaul, Clinical Director & Consultant in Fetal Medicine and Genetics at the Apollo Centre for Fetal Medicine and Therapy and Dr. Sameer Kaul, Senior Consultant in Surgical & Clinical Oncology at Apollo Cancer Institutes

Experts discuss advancements in fetal medicine and breast cancer care 4

The conference aimed to raise awareness and discuss best practices for managing unique fetal challenges. Dr. Anita Kaul spoke on day to day challenges in fetal medicine highlighting the intricacies of diagnosing and managing fetal anomalies, the advances in genetic diagnosis, and intrauterine fetal surgical procedures, while Dr. Sameer Kaul addressed complexities of managing cancer in expectant mothers. He explored the latest approaches to ensuring safe and effective cancer treatment during pregnancy, emphasizing the importance of early diagnosis and multidisciplinary care to protect the health of both mother and fetus.

Experts discuss advancements in fetal medicine and breast cancer care 5

The conference provided a platform to gain insights from leading specialists. Discussions emphasized the importance of collaboration, early diagnosis, and multidisciplinary care in addressing the complex challenges faced by pregnant women with high-risk pregnancies and breast cancer.

Dr. Anita Kaul, Clinical Director & Consultant in Fetal Medicine and Genetics at the Apollo Centre for Fetal Medicine, said, “Fetal medicine is a rapidly evolving field that presents many challenges, particularly when it comes to diagnosing and managing fetal anomalies and genetic disorders. The complexity of high-risk pregnancies requires a comprehensive approach, integrating advanced imaging and lab diagnostic tools with close teamwork with the obstetrician and neonatologists to ensure the best possible outcomes. Our goal is to equip healthcare professionals with the knowledge and strategies to navigate these challenges, providing expectant mothers with the best care for both themselves and their babies.”

Dr. Sameer Kaul, Senior Consultant in Surgical & Clinical Oncology at Apollo Cancer Institutes, said, “Managing cancer during pregnancy is a delicate and complex issue, requiring a careful balance between treating the mother’s cancer while safeguarding the health of the fetus. Early diagnosis and a multidisciplinary approach are key to ensuring safe and effective treatment. This conference serves as an invaluable platform to share the latest advancements in the field and reinforce the importance of tailored care plans that prioritize both the mother’s and child’s health throughout the pregnancy. By fostering collaboration, we can continue to improve outcomes for expectant mothers with breast cancer.”