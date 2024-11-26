Expert committee formed to address black spots on highway: RTO

SRINAGAR, NOVEMBER 26: In wake of recent road accidents, the Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Kashmir on Tuesday said that an expert committee has been formed to identify and address black spot concerns on the National Highway.

“A road safety committee has been constituted by DM Srinagar to inspect black spots on the National Highway. Today, we conducted a thorough inspection from Pantha Chowk to Narbal, identifying and documenting areas requiring urgent attention,” the RTO Kashmir said.

Notably, the road safety committee is headed by the RTO Kashmir. Accompanied by other senior officials from the transport department including senior city traffic officials, RTO Kashmir Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari, during his surprise inspection reviewed the ongoing traffic operations in the City, directing the mini bus operators to ply as per the allocated routes. The team headed by RTO Kashmir also inspected the highway from Pantha Chowk to Narbal, reviewing ongoing traffic operations and identifying critical areas requiring immediate attention.

Speaking to the media, RTO Kashmir said that he along with other officials from allied departments have taken these incidents as a reminder to intensify its efforts. He also said that during the inspection, issues such as unauthorized bus unions operating at Jahangir Chowk were discussed. The RTO pointed out that these agents were functioning outside their designated areas, and were contributing to traffic congestion.

He said that he has requested an immediate action to close such unauthorized offices and enforce strict guidelines for public transport vehicles, limiting their halts to designated pick-up points only.

In response to a question over stop of JKRTC buses within the city, the RTO clarified that the decision was influenced by J&K High Court directions. “These measures are taken based on the traffic scenario, especially during peak seasons or events. It’s not about favoring or opposing anyone but ensuring smooth traffic flow,” he stated.

Speaking about the ongoing valley-wide traffic enforcement drive, he said, “Last year, 1.2 million challans were issued, but indiscipline persists. The Tangpora incident should serve as a reminder to both citizens and enforcement authorities to bring about behavioral change and strict compliance,” Shahnawaz Bukhari added.

The RTO also lauded the efforts of the traffic police in cracking down on chronic violators, with numerous vehicles seized over the last week. “Seizures are a compulsion, not an ideal solution. However, data shows that chronic violators, even after repeated challans, fail to follow rules. Strict enforcement will continue to ensure public safety,” he said—(KNO)