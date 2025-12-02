Experiencing U.S. Excellence in STEM







Zahoor Hussain Bhat



Since July 2025, Thursdays at American Center Chennai have taken on an energetic tone as high school students gather for the American Excellence in STEM program, eager to learn about the United States’ pioneering inventors, innovation in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) fields, and ingenuity in space exploration. The students code with MicroBits, build Snap Circuits, work with 3D printers, and assemble NASA -themed LEGO models—activities that showcase the United States’ emphasis on experiential learning in STEM education.

Part of the America 250 celebration, this ongoing program series highlights the country’s long history of scientific innovation. Through practical STEM activities and self-paced learning, students experience the national culture of scientific inquiry firsthand, discovering how experimentation and problem-solving shape American approaches to science and space exploration.

Exploring excellence

For many students, the highlight was learning about America’s role in advancing STEM education and space exploration, especially milestones like the Apollo 11 Moon landing.

Sahanaa J., a grade 11 student at Sir Sivaswami Kalalaya Senior Secondary School (SSKSSS), says Neil Armstrong ’s first steps on the Moon and the United States’ present-day Mars ambitions are striking examples of the country’s pioneering spirit. “What inspired me most was America’s courage to dream big and turn those dreams into reality,” she says, an approach that has fueled some of the country’s celebrated achievements in space and technology.

Her peers too express their admiration for how the United States uses innovation to lead. “The breakthroughs in satellite technology and missions showed us how bold ideas can shape the future,” say Alvina Edlin G. and Enyah Rajesh from Sacred Heart Matriculation Higher Secondary School (SHMHSS).

Experiential learning

What makes the camps unique is their self-paced, discovery-driven design, inspired by U.S. STEM education principles that encourage experimentation, creativity, and independent problem-solving. J. Goutham, a grade 11 student at SSKSSS, values this freedom to experiment. “They first let us try something ourselves and then helped when we were stuck. It made learning fun,” he says.

The participants also appreciated the way the facilitators interacted with them and made learning about astronomy and space history feel approachable.

Rishika, a grade 8 student, found the electronic circuit kits most exciting. “I learned how circuits connect to make alarms ring or fans rotate,” she explains. Experimenting with the 3D printer was the highlight For V. Nakshatra, a grade 10 student. “Designing small models and watching them become real objects was a perfect mix of creativity and engineering,” she says.

The quiz on American achievements in STEM and space also sparked interest among students. “Earlier, I didn’t have much interest in STEM. But the quiz sparked my interest in learning more,” says R. Mageshwar, a grade 11 student.

Through these activities, students develop critical skills like problem-solving, teamwork, and creativity, core competencies emphasized in U.S. STEM programs that support innovation and scientific discovery. Coding and building circuits challenged them to apply concepts in new ways.

Inspiring futures

These hands-on experiences didn’t just make science fun—they also shape students’ ambitions and career paths.

Nakshatra says the American Excellence in STEM program inspired her to solidify her plan to study aerospace engineering. Ziya Mariam Thadey, a grade 9 student at SHMHSS, shares, “This experience opened my eyes to the wonders of science and technology. Now, I aspire to pursue STEM studies.”

Nivethitha KM, a grade 9 student at SSKSSS, took back unique insights and curiosity about space innovation and how it shapes our world. “This was my first visit to American Center Chennai, and it made me curious to learn more about the country’s achievements in space. It also taught me that hard work and determination are needed to fulfill dreams,” she says.



Courtesy: SPAN

