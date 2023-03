SRINAGAR: The Meteorological Department has forecast dry weather conditions till March 12.

Check out the detailed weather forecast:

𝘾π™ͺπ™§π™§π™šπ™£π™©: Partly to generally cloudy at most places.

π™π™€π™§π™šπ™˜π™–π™¨π™©

4-5𝙩𝙝: Partly to generally cloudy.

6-12𝙩𝙝: Mainly Clear.

π™π™šπ™’π™₯π™šπ™§π™–π™©π™ͺπ™§π™š

Appreciable Rise in day temperature from tomorrow onwards in whole J&K