Expect light to moderate showers from Aug 31-Sep 1: MeT

Srinagar, Aug 27: The MET Centre Srinagar has forecast generally hot and humid weather across Jammu and Kashmir from August 27-30, with brief spells of rain and thundershowers at scattered places, particularly during the early morning and afternoon hours.

Director MET Centre Srinagar, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said Jammu and Kashmir is likely to experience generally hot and humid weather over the coming days, with brief spells of rain and thundershowers at scattered places.

According to the forecast, August 27–30 is expected to remain generally hot and humid, with brief spells of rain or thundershowers at scattered places, particularly during the early morning and afternoon hours.

From August 31 to September 1, light to moderate rain and thundershowers are likely at many places, with brief intense showers possible during the early morning and afternoon hours.

For September 2–7, the weather is expected to remain generally dry, although brief spells of rain or thundershowers may occur at scattered places during the early morning and afternoon hours.

The MET Centre has cautioned that brief but intense showers at localised places during August 31 and September 1 may trigger flashfloods, mudslides and landslides.

The weather department has advised people to remain cautious in vulnerable areas during intense showers.

Meanwhile, farmers may continue harvesting and other agricultural operations as per the advisory issued by the MET Centre Srinagar. (JKNS)