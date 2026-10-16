Expect dry weather till Oct 24: MeT

Srinagar, Oct 16: The Meteorological Centre Srinagar on Friday forecast mainly dry weather across Jammu and Kashmir until October 24, advising farmers to resume harvesting and other agricultural activities during the period.

According to the latest weather forecast issued by the MeT department, weather conditions are likely to remain generally dry until late afternoon on October 24, providing a favourable window for farmers to complete harvesting and other pending farm operations.

The department has advised farmers across the Union Territory to make use of the dry spell and resume agricultural activities from Friday onwards, keeping in view the possibility of a change in weather conditions from October 25.

From October 25 to 27, the weather is expected to remain generally cloudy, with light rain likely at scattered places across Jammu and Kashmir. The higher reaches may receive light snowfall during the period, while thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds are possible at a few places.

The forecast indicates a likely shift in weather conditions towards the end of the month, with rainfall and snowfall potentially affecting agricultural activities and travel in some areas.

Meanwhile, temperature readings recorded at various weather stations showed a maximum of 20.3 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 7.4 degrees Celsius in Srinagar.

In Jammu, the maximum temperature settled at 29.3 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was recorded at 15.3 degrees Celsius.

Gulmarg recorded the lowest minimum temperature among the listed stations at 0.5 degrees Celsius, indicating a considerable chill in the higher reaches. Pahalgam recorded a minimum temperature of 4.8 degrees Celsius.

The MeT department has advised people to remain updated about the latest weather forecasts and advisories, particularly as conditions are expected to change between October 25 and 27.