Expect dry weather in J&K till Sep 20: MeT

Srinagar, September 9: Jammu and Kashmir is likely to experience generally dry weather over the next 12 days, with brief spells of rain and thundershowers expected at isolated to scattered places, according to the Meteorological Centre Srinagar.

The weather department forecast generally dry conditions with brief spells of rain at isolated places from September 9 to 12.

From September 13 to 16, brief spells of rain or thundershowers are likely at scattered places, particularly during the early morning and afternoon hours.

From September 17 to 20, the weather is expected to remain generally dry, with brief spells of rain possible at isolated places.

The Meteorological Centre has advised farmers to continue harvesting apples and paddy along with other farm operations.

The department has also advised people to remain updated on weather developments and follow advisories issued from time to time.