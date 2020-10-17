Exit Tiktok, enter Nucular: Kashmir’s Tipu Sultan, his brother develop alternative to banned Chinese apps

Srinagar: TikTokers have a reason to celebrate as two brothers from Budgam have developed an alternative to `Tiktok’ and `Shareit’.

Hailing from Chadoora, Tipu Sultan Wani, 30, and Mohammad Farooq Wani, 32 successfully developed ‘Nucular’ and ‘File Share tool’ as an alternative to banned ‘Tiktok’ and ‘Shareit’.

Wani brothers also developed the “Document Scanner Tool” for getting high-resolution documents scanned via phone.

`Nucular’, the latest app developed by the Wani brothers, is being widely responded to by the video content creators since all other alternatives to TikTok have failed to attract users.

Tipu Sultan, who is one of the developers of this app, said the play store application has been created to provide a similar platform for the youth with advanced features.

Tipu Sultan Wani (Special Arrangement: KM)

Mohammad Farooq Wani (Special Arrangement: KM)

“We have been getting many requests from people for developing an app which could be an alternative to TikTok. After research, we have developed Nucular which has more features than TikTok,” he said.

Tipu Sultan, a techie by profession said the app can work on low-speed internet with features to allow users to earn money.

“We have used video compression and cache for the fast video uploading. Users using slow internet 2G/3G will have no problem in using it. We will run a contest in the coming days and people with more than 5000 followers can get a chance to earn Rs. 2000 voucher,” he said.

Tipu Sultan said the app has been featured with an option to transfer videos from other social media platforms.

“We can transfer all old social media videos from older platforms like TikTok etc to Nucula. This way you can have all your videos back for free,” he said.

Before it, the youth hit headlines for developing a file sharing app as an alternative to banned `Shareit’.

Tipu Sultan said this app can work faster than China-based `Shareit’.

“Unlike Shareit, I have developed this application without advertisements, which can be used to share movies, documents, and audios,” he said.

The `File SHAREit tool’ has already been downloaded by more than 10000 people so far. It has got 4.1 ratings from the users. The “Document Scanner Tool” has been downloaded by more than a hundred people so far.