Srinagar: Who doesn’t remember the famous newspaper puzzle—Sudoku? Now a similar brain teaser in the form of an online word puzzle called “Wordle” is capturing the attention of many on K-Twitter.

Twitter user, @ Juneymb recalls getting drawn to this word-guessing game after almost everyone on his timeline posted about it.

“It looked pretty, but I thought I would let it pass. However, after a few days, I decided to give it a try, and have been hooked since then,” he said.

He noted that the game is irresistible due to the fact that once a day, the same word is given to everyone, you start with a guess and figure the word out by elimination.

“The best part about the game is that no one gives spoilers, all those who play keep the solemn pledge of not spouting it for others, who might play at a different time. So it’s good fun,” the Twitterati said.

He is not the only one who has taken a fancy to this game. Sample this: 25-year-old science student, Umar said he looks forward to word-guessing every day as it’s quick to play, easily shareable, and sparks conversations online about the solution – and how well everyone did.

“What I like the most is that you get six attempts to guess the word so the excitement doesn’t die down easily. Further, there are zero ads and no threat of your data being misused,” he said.

This online word-puzzle has become a viral sensation and has amassed a huge number of followers from Kashmir.

Created by Josh Wardle, the word game challenges people to find five-letter words with six guesses. There’s just one word to solve every day and it’s the same for everyone.

Players must guess any word (with five letters) and letters in the word but in the wrong place turn to gold, while those in the right place turn green and those not there at all go grey. They can post how quickly they solved the colorful grid on social media – but in a way that does not spoil the answer for those still playing – which has captured the imagination of thousands.

Twitter said since the game’s public release in October 2021, there have been 840,000 tweets mentioning Wordle.