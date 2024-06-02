Exit Poll: PM Modi says confident of victory

New Delhi, June 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he was confident of a third successive mandate after polls closed in the country’s marathon six-week general election.

“I can say with confidence that the people of India have voted in record numbers to reelect the NDA government,” PM Modi said in a post on social media platform X, referring to his ruling National Democratic Alliance coalition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the voters after the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. “India has voted! A heartfelt thank you to all those who exercised their franchise. Their active participation is the cornerstone of our democracy. Their commitment and dedication ensures that the democratic spirit thrives in our nation,” said PM Modi.

“I would also like to especially appreciate India’s Nari Shakti and Yuva Shakti. Their strong presence at the polls is a very encouraging sign,” he added.

