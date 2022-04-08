Srinagar: Pollution-free e-rickshaws are witnessing a huge demand in Kashmir.

Last year in December, the administration had decided to introduce e-rickshaws in the valley to combat pollution.

Last month, automobile dealers procured e-rickshaws. While pollution-free rickshaws are yet to have designated routes in Srinagar, dealers claim that the demand for this battery-driven three-wheeler has grown exponentially in Kashmir.

“We are witnessing a good rush of customers. Till now, more than 200 -rickshaw drivers have taken proforma from us and are eagerly waiting for the authorities to announce routes. E-rickshaw will hit Srinagar roads soon,” said. Naseer Ahmad, Director of Kashmir e-motors.

He said the cost of e-rickshaw ranges between Rs 2-2.5 lakhs, which is very cost-efficient for a rickshaw driver compared to fuel-powered public transport.

“An e-rickshaw takes just four hours to charge and gives a mileage of up to 200 kilometers. E-rickshaws with a lithium battery will take just 2 hours to charge. Autorickshaw drivers find it economical and have started bookings for e-rickshaw,” Ahmad said.

He said they will also launch a facility of swap system for the e-rickshaw owners. “We will be keeping a facility of exchanging a drained battery with a charged battery for e-rickshaw drivers. This month, we are hoping to sell e-rickshaws in large numbers,” Ahmad said.

In Srinagar, e-rickshaws are currently plying on Boulevard road and in other parts of the city. The e-rickshaw drivers charge almost 30 percent less fare than fuel-powered rickshaws.

Fazeel Farooq Koul, co-owner of electro automobiles and enterprises, said they are witnessing increased demand and frequent inquiries from people.

“We receive customers for e-rickshaws on daily basis. The sales will go up as government comes up with routes for e-rickshaws. Still many customers come and purchase e-rickshaws,” he said.

Employees at Mahindra arise also said they have procured e-rickshaws to introduce them in Kashmir.

Apart from e-rickshaws, the valley is also witnessed an increased demand for e-scooters.

To promote green mobility and make electric two-wheelers more affordable, the government recently announced the revised FAME II subsidy. The newly amended scheme extends the subsidy amount for the battery-powered two-wheelers by 50%, which is Rs 15,000 per kWh.