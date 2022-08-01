Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank) has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill up different vacancies.

The candidates will be recruited for the post of OC –Business Development Head, OC – Business Development, OC – Credit Head, OC – Credit, OC – Credit Administration, OC – Operations Head, OC – Operations, and OC – Credit Control.

Important Dates

Last Date of online application – August 06, 2022

Educational Qualification:

OC –Business Development Head – MBA/PGDBA, with specialization in Finance/Marketing from a recognized University / Institution or Chartered Accountants (CA) from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Candidates have experience in the BFSI sector with at least 15 years of post-qualification experience.

OC – Business Development – MBA/PGDBA, with specialization in Finance/Marketing from a recognized University. Candidates having experience in the BFSI sector with at least 5 years of post-qualification experience.

OC – Credit Head – MBA/PGDBA, with specialization in Finance/Accounting from a recognized University / Institution or Chartered Accountants (CA) from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Candidates have experience in the BFSI sector with at least 15 years of post-qualification experience.

OC – Credit – MBA/PGDBA, with specialization in Finance/Accounting from a recognized University / Institution or Chartered Accountants (CA) from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Candidates having experience in the BFSI sector with at least 5 years of post-qualification experience.

OC – Credit Administration – MBA/PGDBA/Graduation with specialization in Finance/Accounting from a recognized University. Candidates having experience in the BFSI sector with at least 5 years of post-qualification experience.

OC – Operations Head – MBA/PGDBA, with specialization in Finance from a recognized University. Candidates having experience in the BFSI sector with at least 15 years of post-qualification experience.

OC – Operations – MBA/PGDBA/Graduation, with specialization in Finance/Accounting from a recognized University. Candidates having experience in the BFSI sector with at least 5 years of post-qualification experience.

OC – Credit Control – MBA/PGDBA/Graduation, with specialization in Finance/Accounting from a recognized University. Candidates having experience in the BFSI sector with at least 5 years of post-qualification experience.

Age Limit

Head – 55 years

Other – 55 years

Selection Process

Selection will be through screening and shortlisting of applications, followed by a personal Interview.

Remuneration

Remuneration will be offered based on the candidate’s qualifications, experience, overall suitability, last drawn salary of the candidate, and market conditions. Salary shall not be a limiting factor for suitable candidates.

How to Apply

Go to the EXIM Bank’s official website and then ‘Career Section.