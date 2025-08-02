Executive Chairman J&K LSA inspects functioning of  DLSA

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 02: Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Judge High Court of J&K and Ladakh and Executive Chairman, Jammu & Kashmir Legal Services Authority (J&K-LSA), Saturday conducted an inspection of the functioning and ongoing activities of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Srinagar.

He was accompanied by Shazia Tabasum, Member Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority; Tasleem Arief, Principal District and Sessions Judge, (Chairman DLSA) Srinagar; Khursheed ul Islam, Registrar Judicial; Central Project Coordinator e-Courts and Under Secretary J&K Legal Services Authority.

During the visit, Executive Chairman thoroughly reviewed the functioning of the District Legal Services Authority and interacted with the officials, staff and Legal Aid Defence Counsels working under the aegis of the DLSA Srinagar. The interaction focused on the effective implementation of Legal Aid Services. Apart from the inspection and interaction, a plantation drive was also carried out within the premises of the ADR Centre, Srinagar. The Executive Chairman, along with other dignitaries, took part in the drive as a gesture towards environmental responsibility and sustainable development.