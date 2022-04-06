Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to start academic work in GMC Handwara, Udhampur this year.

The government has also increased the number of MBBS seats by 200. With this addition, the total number of MBBS seats in government medical colleges has reached 1300.

In 2020, the government had increased the number of seats to 1100 in government medical colleges from 500.

An official document accessed by The Kashmir Monitor revealed that two newly established medical colleges will start the first batch of MBBS classes this year, which will admit 200 students.

“First Batch of MBBS classes in New Medical colleges at Handwara (Kupwara) and Udhampur to be started during the academic session 2022-23 increasing the overall intake capacity to 1300 MBBS seats in J&K,” it said.

An official from Department and Health Education told The Kashmir Monitor that all arrangements have been made to operationalize Handwara and Udhampur medical colleges this year.

“The government for the last two years has doubled the MBBS seats in Jammu and Kashmir. The construction work on Handwara and Udhampur medical colleges has almost been completed,” he said.

The official said the number of MBBS seats are likely to increase in coming years as the work on all new government colleges is nearing completion.

“The construction work of five new medical colleges is nearing completion. Academic activities are on in GMC Anantnag and Kathua. At GMC Doda, the academics were currently running from the temporary campus. At GMC Rajouri, the academic, administrative blocks, and hostels are ready,” he said.

The official document said the administration has also focused on enhancing the infrastructure in the government medical colleges.

“Availability of doctors and specialists in New Government Medical Colleges will be increased for better patient management and reduction of referrals. A recruitment process will follow to increase the doctor-patient ratio in medical colleges and hospitals,” it said.

Moreover, the document highlighted that seven remaining nursing colleges will be completed during the ongoing year.

Pertinently, for the Health and Medical Education Sector, an allocation of about Rs.1,484.72 crore has been made by the Centre under Capital Expenditure for the year 2022-23.