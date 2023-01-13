Srinagar: Three officers/ officials of Sher-i-Kashmir Police Academy, Udhampur (SKPAU) have been awarded the Union Home Minister’s Medal for excellence in training for the year 2021-22.

The medals were conferred upon Mohan Lal, JKPS, SSP, Dy. Director, Ashok Kumar, Inspector (S) and SgCt. Mastan Singh.

DGP J&K Dilbag Singh has congratulated all the awardees for their achievement and bringing laurels to the organization. He said that the professionalism and dedication of JKP is being recognised in different fields. He hoped that every recognition by the Government will continue to boost the morale of JKP officers & officials.

He has thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Lt.Governor J&K and the government for recognising the work of JKP officers and Jawans time and again.

Pertinent to mention here that the award is given to recognize the importance of training and trainers in Police organization and making training a respectable assignment, also to promote the quality of training in Police training institutes in the Country.