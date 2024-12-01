Excellence in Sustainable Transport: Srinagar wins SKOCH Award

SRINAGAR, NOVEMBER 30: Srinagar district has been conferred the ‘SKOCH Award of Excellence in Sustainable Transport System’ for its exemplary work in developing a sustainable and inclusive non-motorized public transport system.

This innovative system encompasses walking and cycling infrastructure, fostering a pedestrian-friendly environment that boosts tourism and economic growth.

The SKOCH Award, instituted in 2003, recognizes outstanding contributions in governance, finance, banking, technology, economics, and inclusive growth. Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL) has been instrumental in transforming the city’s infrastructure, having secured the Smart Cities Mission in 2017.

Dr. Owais, CEO, Srinagar Smart City Limited, received the award on behalf of the city. “We are honored to receive this prestigious award, which acknowledges our efforts to create a sustainable and livable city,” he said. “This award is a testament to our commitment to providing world-class infrastructure and services to our citizens.”

SSCL had worked extensively on an integrated strategy of comprehensively reviving the city’s infrastructure and identified major streets, junctions, public spaces, markets, and riverfronts for improvement.

SSCL’s comprehensive strategy included a revival of the city’s transport systems and infrastructure to create a pedestrian-friendly environment which is good for the city’s tourism and economy.