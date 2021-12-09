Srinagar: The J&K government has come up with updated guidelines to contain the spread of Covid-19 even as a new variant of the infection is pushing countries to reconsider any relaxations that may have been given so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the latest official order on Covid containment in J&K, the offline board examinations for classes 10 and 12 shall be permitted in a staggered manner keeping in view all the social distancing norms and Covid appropriate behaviour.

Students attending the examination have to get written consent from their parents or legal guardians.

Seating arrangement too needs to be made in such a way that every second desk is left vacant to maintain physical distance.

As for offline education, classes for 12th shall be permitted with limited in-person teaching not exceeding 50% on a given day for vaccinated students and staff.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Proper screening for the vaccine should be done on the school gate,” reads the new order.

As for students of 10th class, limited in-person teaching not exceeding 50% on a given day can be permitted by concerned Deputy Commissioners after due screening through rapid antigen test subject to the consent of parents and students.

“Coaching centres for Civil Services/Engineering/NEET shall be permitted with limited in-person teaching for fully vaccinated staff and students subject to the condition that the head of the centre shall ensure that the guidelines related to social distancing and Covid protocols are adhered to,” the order adds

All other coaching centres shall continue to remain close for onsite/in-person teaching,” it says.