Ex-militant who was absconding since 13 years arrested in Kishtwar: Police

Srinagar: Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a ex-militant who was absconding since 13 years in Kishtwar district.

Confirming the incident SSP Kishtwar Shafqat Hussain said that Police have apprehended an absconder,(ex militant) who was evading arrest for the last 13 years.

The arrested accused, identified as Naeem Ahmed son of Bashir Ahmed resident of Tattani Kishtwar was wanted in case FIR No. 02/2007 US 302/307/326/RPC 7/27 IA Act registered at Police station Atholi, he said.

An information was received through reliable sources and acting swiftly on this information, a special police team of Police station Atholi was constituted, he said.

The team led by Inspector Sohan Singh under supervission of SDPO Atholi Sh. Pardeep Sen raided the suspected locations and arrested the absconder from Shalimar area of kishtwar

Meanwhile Hussain-JKPS lauded thepolice party for their alertness and swift action.(GNS)