Ex IAS Officer officer Shafi Pandit Passes away

Srinagar, Sept 19 : Mohd Shafi Pandit, a renowned retired IAS officer and former Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC), passed away in a Delhi hospital today.

Family sources said that he was admitted there for treatment some days ago.

Pandit had a distinguished career, serving as Additional Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir and was known for his contributions to the state’s administration.

As the first Muslim IAS officer from Jammu and Kashmir, Pandit broke barriers and paved the way for others to follow in his footsteps.

During his tenure as Chairman of JKPSC, Pandit ensured a fair and transparent selection process, earning him respect across the board .

His commitment to the state’s development was evident in his efforts to clean up the Dal Lake in Srinagar, showcasing his environmental consciousness.

Pandit’s passing is a significant loss to the J&K, and his legacy will be remembered for generations to come. His dedication to public service, administrative acumen, and commitment to social causes will continue to inspire young bureaucrats and citizens alike.

Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, retired IAS officer in his condolence message said that Kashmir lost a great son.

“Feel sad and shocked. We will miss Mohammad Shafi Pandit Saheb for a long long time. He was unmatched as an officer and a human being. Kashmir has lost a great son,” he said.