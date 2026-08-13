Ex-gratia guidelines

It was long overdue. Jammu and Kashmir has notified a consolidated set of instructions governing ex-gratia relief under Security Related Expenditure. Under the new guidelines, the next of kin of a civilian killed will be eligible for Rs 1 lakh. NoKs of people killed on the International Border or Line of Control, as well as surrendered militants and terrorists turned informers, will also get Rs 1 lakh ex-gratia. The ex-gratia relief for permanent disability has been fixed at Rs 75,000. Injured people requiring hospitalisation for more than 24 hours will get Rs 5,000. The ex-gratia relief for death of cops, including Special Police Officers, has been fixed at Rs 5 lakh. NoKs of ex-servicemen killed will get Rs 2 lakh. In case of permanent and partial disability, the compensation will be Rs 75,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively. The government has fixed Rs 5 lakh ex gratia for NoK of non-domicile defence and CAPF personnel killed in J&K. Death of a J&K domicile personnel will attract Rs 25 lakh. The government has also laid down guidelines for compensation for property damaged during counter-terrorism operations. Compensation for damage to movable and immovable property caused during counter-terrorism operations has been capped at Rs 10 lakh or the actual assessed loss, whichever is less, subject to verification by the District Level Screening Committee. Of this amount, the ceiling has been fixed at Rs 7 lakh for immovable property and Rs 3 lakh for movable property. For damage caused by shelling or firing from across the IB or LoC, the relief will be 50 per cent of the assessed loss or Rs 1 lakh, whichever is less. For damage to immovable property caused by a bomb blast or other act of sabotage, relief will be 50 per cent of the assessed loss or Rs 1 lakh, whichever is less. The concerned Deputy Commissioner will sanction relief for eligible persons other than police personnel. Relief for police personnel will be sanctioned by the Director General of Police. Cases involving defence personnel and CAPFs will be sanctioned by the Home Department. It is a fact that no amount of money can compensate for a life. Yet ex-gratia gives some relief to families who suffer the most. The government’s guidelines are a step in the right direction. Yet there is room for improvement. The government should take inflation and other issues into consideration for awarding compensation. An amount fixed now cannot remain in vogue for the next few years when inflation will increase. So the government should ensure that the order is modified from time to time, keeping in view inflation and other issues. The government should also help in the education of the children of terror victims. Most orphans have no means to sustain. The government should look into this aspect as well. The government has already started handing over jobs to forgotten terror victims. This policy should be extended across the board to help the terror victims lead an honorable life.