In a region mired in conflict, it takes all the more courage, and perseverance to be the voice of the voiceless and to separate facts from propaganda. Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Agencies·
Latest News
··1 min read·

Everything should be done to ensure protection of forests: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended people working for the protection of wildlife on World Wildlife Day on Wednesday, and said that everything possible should be done to preserve forests and safe habitats for animals.

On the occasion, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu called for putting in dedicated efforts to save and preserve the wildlife and create greater awareness on the need to maintain a healthy ecological balance on the planet.

 

Modi tweeted, I salute all those working towards wildlife protection. Be it lions, tigers and leopards, India is seeing a steady rise in the population of various animals. We should do everything possible to ensure protection of our forests and safe habitats for animals.”

Previous
World wildlife day: Hangul numbers stable, fresh census to kick off from March 10 in Kashmir
Next
Army officer shoots himself dead in Srinagar
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor