Every terrorist will be taken down one by one: DGP

Jammu, July 16: Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat on Wednesday said that operations against terrorism are ongoing in Jammu and Kashmir and that every terrorist will be taken down, one by one.

“The anti-terror operations are taking place continuously, and recently, we got a very big success in Dudu-Basantgarh, where a senior and top JeM commander, who was active in that area for the last four years, was killed. The operations are taking place and all the terrorists will be eliminated one by one,” he told reporters at Akhnoor police station near Jammu.

Speaking to the media during a visit to Akhnoor, the DGP praised the strong bond between the police and the public, calling it a key factor in recent successes.

“All residents are happy because this police belong to them. The officers earlier shared how important information came directly from local people. This shows the deep trust and direct contact the police have built with the community,” DGP said.

Referring to a recent anti-terror success, DGP Prabhat said, “In the Dudu Basantgarh area, we neutralized a top commander of Jaish-e-Mohammed who had been active for four years. This was a breakthrough.”

He assured that counter-terrorism operations would continue with full force. “Our operations are ongoing. Terrorists will be eliminated one by one,” he stated, while responding to questions about Pakistani terrorists present in remote areas.

Meanwhile, Police Station Akhnoor has been adjudged the Best Police Station in Jammu and Kashmir for the year 2024 by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India.

Director General of Police visited Police Station Akhnoor and presented the Certificate of Excellence to the team. He was accompanied by IGP Jammu Zone B.S. Tuti; IGP CRPF Jammu Gopala K. Rao; DIG JSK Range Shiv Kumar Sharma; DC Jammu Sachin Vaishya; and SSP Jammu Joginder Singh.

Speaking on the occasion, DGP congratulated the Jammu Police team and praised the dedication of the officers. He specially lauded the contribution of the then SHO Insp. Tariq Ahmed, SDPO Mohan Sharma, JKPS; SP Rural Brijesh Sharma, JKPS; and SSP Jammu Joginder Singh, JKPS, for their exemplary leadership during 2024. He also extended his best wishes to the current SHO, Insp. Sanjeev Chib and SDPO Varinder Gupta, JKPS, urged them to carry forward the legacy of excellence.