Every Kashmiri Muslim Is Not a Terrorist: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said that every resident of Jammu and Kashmir cannot be seen through the same lens and should not be branded as terrorists.

“Every resident of Jammu and Kashmir is not a terrorist. Every resident of Jammu and Kashmir is not with terrorists,” Abdullah said, adding that only a few people are responsible for disturbing peace and brotherhood in the region.

He said that labeling every Kashmiri Muslim as a terrorist makes it difficult to keep society on the right path. Abdullah said those involved in recent terror incidents must be punished but innocent people should not be targeted.

Referring to past actions against educated professionals, Abdullah said that removing a university professor from service without proper investigation raises questions about the process. “If there was evidence against him, why wasn’t the case taken to court? Why was he only dismissed?” he asked as per KNS.

He said that responsibility for security lies with concerned agencies, and the government and people can only work together to maintain peace and normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.