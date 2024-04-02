Evading arrest for 30 yrs, 5 absconders held in B’la

BARAMULLA: Continuing its crackdown against absconders, Police in Baramulla have arrested five absconders who were evading their arrests from three decades.

A Police Party of Police Station Tangmarg arrested one absconder namely Nazir Ahmad Mir son of Wali Mohammad resident of Miskeenbagh Khanyar A/P Ladoo Pampore involved in case FIR No. 03/1988 of PS Tangmarg. Similarly, a Police Party of Police Station Kunzer arrested one absconder namely Ali Mohd Kawa son of Mohammad Qasim resident of Kawapora Sumbal A/P Hamdaniya Colony Bemina Srinagar involved in case FIR No. 115/1997 of PS Pattan. Moreover, a Police Party of Police Station Boniyar arrested three absconders namely Khursheed Ahmad Bhat son of Ali Mohammad & Farooq Ahmad Bhat son of Ali Mohd both residents of Heewan Sheeri & Abdul Majeed Khawaja son of Habibullah Khawaja resident of Bimyar Boniyar involved in case FIR No.’s 52/2008 & 11/2009 of PS Boniyar respectively.

Warrant of arrest was issued by the Court of Sub Judge JMIC Tangmarg & Boniyar against them. They were evading their arrests since 1988, 1997 & 2009 respectively. All were produced before the Court of JMIC Tangmarg & Boniyar.

Meanwhile, Police arrested two absconders who were absconding from the last many years.

A police party of Shopian Police arrested two Absconders namely Mohammad Yousuf Chohan son of Mohammad Sie Chohan resident of Reshnagri Arda Shopian involved in case FIR No. 222/2014 under section 379 RPC and Tariq Ahmed Malik son of Nazir Ahmed Malik resident of Balpora Shopian involved in case FIR No. 55/2003 under section 452, 354, 427, 323 RPC.

Warrant of arrest was issued by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Shopian and Judicial Magistrate 1st Class Shopian against them respectively. They were evading their arrests since 2014 and 2003 respectively. The duo was produced before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Shopian and Judicial Magistrate 1st Class Shopian on 01.04.2024.

“Police is implementing rigorous measures to ensure that all individuals who are absconding their arrests are apprehended and held accountable for their criminal actions. This dedication to combating crime will remain steadfast,” a police statement said.