ET Global leader award for KYARI founder

Srinagar, Aug 6: Arhan Bagati, a Kashmiri youth changemaker and founder of KYARI (Kashmir’s Yumberzal Applied Research Institute), was honoured with the ET Indo Global Leaders Award for Excellence in Social Impact at a prestigious ceremony in Dubai. The award was presented by actor and philanthropist Kunal Kapoor at the Al Habtoor Palace, recognizing Bagati’s outstanding efforts in driving social transformation across Jammu & Kashmir.

Currently pursuing a Master’s in Public Policy at Harvard University, Bagati has emerged as a dedicated advocate for sustainable development and community empowerment in Kashmir. Through KYARI, he has launched a series of impactful initiatives that range from promoting tribal welfare and curbing youth drug abuse, to boosting eco-tourism and supporting women-led entrepreneurship.

As the Awareness and Impact Ambassador for the Paralympic Committee of India, Bagati has also championed accessibility and inclusivity by developing digital tools and platforms like LetsEnable.com for athletes with disabilities. His active role in the Paris 2024 Paralympics and continuous advocacy further highlight his deep engagement with national development through inclusive means.

The award also reflects his contribution in reviving cinematic interest in Kashmir, encouraging Bollywood filmmakers and production houses to return to the Valley, thereby revitalizing local tourism and cultural economy.

Expressing his thoughts on receiving the honour, Bagati said,

“This recognition isn’t just mine – it belongs to everyone striving to make Kashmir a beacon of hope, inclusion, and innovation. It renews my commitment to use policy and purpose to shape a more empowered tomorrow.”

Bagati’s journey spans top global institutions like Pomona College, the University of Cambridge, and Harvard University, but his heart and mission remain rooted in the Valley. His approach blends world-class policy thinking with ground-level action, making KYARI a respected name in grassroots innovation.

The ET Indo Global Leaders Awards, a Times of India initiative, honours exemplary individuals worldwide who are catalyzing positive change in their communities through leadership, innovation, and compassion.

Arhan Bagati’s recognition marks a proud moment for Jammu & Kashmir and reinforces the transformative potential of youth-led social entrepreneurship in the region.