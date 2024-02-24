‘ESDP’: DC Sgr chairs valedictory progs

SRINAGAR: Deputy Commissioner(DC) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat today chaired the valedictory programme of 2 ESDP Programmes titled “Mushroom Farming as an Agri-business” and Vocational Training Programme on “Cutting & Tailoring” organised by KVK Srinagar.

The valedictory programme was held at Conference Hall of KVK Srinagar where Head KVK, Prof. S. A. Simnani welcomed the Deputy Commissioner who was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner exhorts upon the youth to get benefitted from the entrepreneurship and skill development programmes organised by KVK Srinagar through establishment of sustainable units to double/triple farming income with ultimate aim to attract the distressed youth towards agriculture and allied sectors. The DC further emphasized the need to register a maximum number of unemployed youth under different self-employment generation schemes on Daksh Kisan Portal under HADP schemes.

Earlier, on his arrival to KVK, the Deputy Commissioner inaugurated the Biodiversity Park by planting saplings of diverse bee flora plants in presence of CO 10 BN/SSB, Joint Director Agriculture and other dignitaries.

Later, addressing the programme, Professor DoE, SKUAST-K, Dr. Afshan Gul, appreciated the efforts of Kendra in accomplishment of their targets and goals and expressed hope that the Kendra shall further flourish under the guidance of Prof. S. A. Simnani. Commandant 10 BN, R.S. Rawat thanked the Kendra for their efforts in conducting successful ESDP Programmes for the benefit of unemployed youth.

Besides, Joint Director Agriculture, Tabassum Naz and Chief Agriculture Officer Srinagar, Manohar Lal also shared their experience on the occasion and advised the youth to transform the skill training into viable agriculture units. The event concluded with the vote of thanks by Dr. Rayees A. Wani (Scientist KVK Srinagar) while Dr. Aasima Rafiq (Scientist KVK Srinagar) anchored & hosted the programme.