Era of terror sympathizers over, those who benefited from violence to face law: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said the era when some people profited from terror acts is over. He warned that those who sympathize with terrorism will face the law and lose any protection they once enjoyed.

“The time when elements getting benefits from terror acts is gone. The terror sympathizer will not be spared,” Sinha said while addressing a gathering in Kupwara.

He said the administration will ensure that those who abet or support terror will be brought to justice.

The Lt Governor said the government has already taken steps to restore faith among affected families, saying that more than 250 terror-hit families have received employment under the administration’s outreach initiative.

He said this is part of a broader plan to rehabilitate victims and restore livelihoods.

The Lieutenant Governor also promised action on pending cases. “If FIRs have not been registered in any circumstances, the FIRs will be registered,” he said.

He added that families, who lost breadwinners will get financial support if they choose to rebuild on their own land and the administration will help with implementation.

Sinha said the government is partnering with voluntary groups to rebuild homes damaged in cross-border shelling in Kupwara.

He named a Kerala-based organization that has stepped forward to assist reconstruction work.

Reiterating the administration’s stance, Sinha said the government stands with every innocent victim of terrorism. “Together we will build a peaceful, prosperous and self-reliant Jammu and Kashmir”, he said.

Moreover, the Lt Governor interacted with the terror victim families at Dardpora, Kupwara.

“Today interacted with terror victim families at Dardpora, Kupwara. Also, addressed the NoKs of terror victims at GDC, Kupwara. I have assured family members that their decades-long trauma, torment & suffering is over. We’ll ensure all the support so that they reclaim their lives. Families of civilians who were killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists also suffered systemic barriers which stifled their progress. They were denied their rights & access to resources. All obstacles are now removed & we’re ensuring justice & dignity for terror victim families,” Office of J&K, LG, wrote on X.