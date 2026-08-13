Er. Shadab Posted as AEE in Kreeri



Srinagar: Er. Shadab has been promoted and posted as Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) in the Irrigation Sub Division Kreeri under the Flood Control & Irrigation (FC&I) Division, Tangmarg.

His promotion was warmly welcomed by colleagues, officials, friends and well-wishers, who felicitated him with bouquets and garlands at a congratulatory function.

Er. Shadab is appreciated for his dedicated service, professional approach and commitment to public welfare. During his tenure in the Beerwah area, he earned the respect of the local community through his efforts to improve irrigation infrastructure and address public concerns promptly.

People from Beerwah and adjoining areas congratulated him on his promotion and wished him continued success in his new assignment. They expressed confidence that he would discharge his responsibilities with the same honesty, dedication and professionalism in his new role.