Er. Rashid Returns to Delhi to Surrender as Interim Bail Expires

Agencies
Er Rashid

Member of Parliament for Baramulla constituency and Awami Ittihaad Party (AIP) Chief Engineer Rashid is en route to Tihar Jail in New Delhi as his interim bail expires.

Rashid, who has been lodged in Tihar Jail since 2019 after being arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a 2017 terror funding case, departed from Srinagar Airport on a flight back to Tihar Jail as his interim bail was expiring today.

According to news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), Correspondent, Rashid was accompanied by his party’s chief spokesperson, Inam-un-Nabi.

On September 7, a Delhi court granted Rashid interim bail and he was scheduled to surrender on October 3, but the Court extended his bail until October 13 and later till October 28.

Meanwhile, the court is also set to rule on a regular bail plea by him in a terror funding case today—(KNO)

