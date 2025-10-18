Er. Jalal ud Din Sofi passes away

Srinagar :

Well-known engineer and former Superintending Engineer of Jammu and Kashmir Projects Construction Corporation (JKPCC), Er. Jalal ud Din Sofi, passed away in the early hours of Saturday after a brief illness.

A respected figure in the engineering community, Er. Sofi was known for his dedication, integrity, and significant contributions to public infrastructure in the region during his tenure with the JKPCC.

His Namaz-e-Janazah will be offered today at 3:30 PM at the family’s ancestral graveyard, located opposite Hanafi Arabic College, Eidgah.

He is survived by his wife, a son, and a daughter. His passing is being mourned widely by colleagues, friends, and community members alike.