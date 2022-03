Er Badar Mohiuddin on Sunday passed away at his Humhama Srinagar residence after prolonged illness.

He was the brother of former minister Taj Mohiuddin.

The Rasme Chaharum of the deceased will be held on Wednesday (March 23) at 11:00 am graveyard behind police post Humhama, Srinagar.

Bereaved Family and friends

9103115853, 9596928883