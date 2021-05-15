Episode II of LG’s ‘Awaam ki Awaaz’ to feature Corona warriors tomorrow

Srinagar, May 15: The second episode of J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s ‘Awaam ki Awaaz’ radio programme to be aired tomorrow will feature corona warriors and their brave tales of the battle against the pandemic in the Union Territory.

Last month, the Lt. Governor hosted the first episode of ‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’, a 30-minute-long monthly programme aired every third Sunday of the month.

“Have received several insightful inputs from Corona Warriors for this month’s #AwaamKiAwaaz. Tomorrow at 11 AM! Do tune in for ‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’,” read a tweet by the LG’s office on Saturday.

The programme is aired by all local and primary channels of All India Radio (AIR) and DD Kashir.