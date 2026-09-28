‘EoDB’: CM moves Bill to rationalise offences

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 28: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who is also the Minister for Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs, today introduced the Bill to amend certain enactments for decriminalizing and rationalizing offences for ease of living and ease of doing business (EoDB) and to repeal certain enactments and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto. The bill was introduced in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly during the ongoing Autumn Session.

The Bill, designated as L.A. Bill No. 16 of 2026, has already been published in an extraordinary issue of the Official Gazette.

Omar also informed the Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly that the proposed 800 TPD Integrated Solid Waste Management (ISWM) Project at Achan, Srinagar, estimated at ₹361 crore, is currently at the tendering stage.

Meanwhile, Omar Abdullah today informed the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly that 10 kilometres of internal channels and waterways of Dal Lake and adjoining lake interiors have been cleaned/dredged during the last three years, while further dredging of priority channels is being undertaken through departmentally owned machinery.

Replying to a question by MLA Tanvir Sadiq during the Question Hour of the ongoing Autumn Session, the Chief Minister, who is also Minister Incharge Housing & Urban Development, said that clearing of internal channels and waterways of Dal Lake and adjoining lake interiors is being carried out regularly through manual deweeding and collection of solid waste.