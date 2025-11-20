Entrepreneurship key to J&K’s growth: CM

KULGAM: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today inaugurated a two-day J&K Business & Trade Fair organised by the District Administration Kulgam in collaboration with Mission YUVA.

The fair aims to promote entrepreneurship and provide a platform for business innovation and growth for businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs.

After formally inaugurating the event, the Chief Minister inspected various stalls established by entrepreneurs and business establishments. He interacted with the participants and lauded their contribution towards promoting business enterprises and generating livelihood opportunities in the district.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that while the government is working to create jobs, it is not possible to provide government employment to everyone. Therefore, it is essential to create self-employment avenues, and schemes like Mission YUVA have been devised to fulfil this objective. He emphasised that banks must ensure smooth disbursement of cases under various entrepreneurship schemes and assured budding entrepreneurs of all possible support from the government. He added that the aim of Mission Youth is to empower young people to explore innovative ideas, build sustainable businesses, contribute to the region’s economic progress, and evolve into job creators.

The Chief Minister noted that trade fairs play a crucial role in strengthening the economy by offering emerging entrepreneurs opportunities to showcase their talent, connect with wider markets, and expand their business networks.

During the event, the Chief Minister visited entrepreneur stalls, business units, and departmental exhibits and interacted with the participants. He also distributed sanction letters to beneficiaries under Mission YUVA scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Education, Health & Medical Education and Social Welfare, Sakeena Itoo, said that youth are actively participating in entrepreneurship schemes. She informed that many beneficiaries have already been identified and numerous cases approved. She stressed the need for smooth processing of cases to maximise the benefits and urged youth to avail themselves of these opportunities.

MLA Kulgam, M.Y. Tarigami, encouraged young people to seize every opportunity to build prosperous and progressive lives.

The programme was attended by Minister for Education, Sakeena Itoo; DDC Chairperson Kulgam, Mohammad Afzal Parrey; MLA Kulgam, M.Y. Tarigami; MLA Devsar, Peerzada Feroz Ahmad; Secretary Labour and Employment, Kumar Rajiv Ranjan; Secretary in Information Department, Muneer Ul Islam; DDC Kulgam, Athar Aamir Khan; Mission Director, Mission YUVA, Shadab Aalam; other senior officers; representatives of business organisations; entrepreneurs; and aspiring entrepreneurs.

Capacity-building completion certificates were distributed, Mission YUVA sanction letters were handed over to beneficiaries, and MoUs were exchanged between Mission YUVA and ONDC.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Kulgam Athar Aamir Khan presented the welcome address and highlighted the aim of organising the two-day fair. Mission Director Shahzad Aalam presented the vote of thanks and highlighted achievements under Mission YUVA.