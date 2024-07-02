Ensure macadamization of Dalgate-Khayam- Nowpora roads in 2-days: Div Com to SSCL



SRINAGAR, JULY 02: To enforce the streamline of traffic movement on important roads to end recurring traffic Jams, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today conducted an extensive tour of city roads to take the first hand appraisal of the issue.

He was accompanied by SSP Traffic Srinagar, Muzaffar Shah, RTO Kashmir, ASP Traffic Tariq Ahmad, Chief Engineer of R&B, Chief Engineer KPDCL, Executive Engineer of R&B Dalgate, Officers of Srinagar Smart City Limited and SMC others officers.

The Divisional Commissioner visited Ghat-1 & Ghat-2 near Nehru Park on Boulevard to explore the viability of widening the road to create a bus-bay for vehicles for de-boarding of tourists to streamline the movement of traffic on the road.

On the Occasion, he directed CE R&B to create a space by narrowing down the width of footpaths on either side of road so that the issue of traffic congestion at the site shall be addressed.

Meanwhile, he asked SSP Traffic to start a one-way traffic from Dalgate to Ghat-2 on trail basis by diverting the traffic via Buchwara-CD Hospital road soon after the department receives additional manpower.

While inspecting the Dalgate-Khayam-Nowpora-Gojwara road, Div Com instructed concerned to immediately macadamize all roads to end the traffic vows. He strictly directed SSCL officers to complete macadamization of roads within two days and also admonished officers for slow upgradation & developmental activities.

Also, he directed concerned for pruning of Chinar branches at Dalgate for the safety of commuters & vehicles.

Regarding utility shifting of PDD, Div Com instructed CE PDD to depute a team of officials with SSCL for removing of electric poles falling within the width of roads.

In view of encroachment of roads by street vendors at Dalgate which creates hurdles in smooth movement of vehicles, Div Com directed SMC to take strict action against them and ensure the road wide open for traffic.

Similarly, he emphasized removing of artificial bottlenecks by street vendors at SMHS, Soura and other institution & areas of the city.

Earlier, Bidhuri chaired a meeting to address traffic issues in various parts of City.

During the meeting, it was given that at most of the locations the traffic congestion occurs due to slow progress of upgradation & developmental works by contractors & other agencies.

Addressing the meeting, Div Com directed SSCL & concerned contractors to expedite the developmental work & complete macadamization of roads within two days at Gole Market Karanagar, Kaksarai & Sekidafar.

Moreover, he directed SSCL to erect the green sheets on both sides on road at Nishat for view cutting as the ongoing works give a shabby look to the area.

The CE R&B was directed to remove the stones & debris from the foreshore road at the earliest.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, SSP Traffic Srinagar, SSP Traffic, RTO Kashmir, ASP Traffic Srinagar, CE R&B, CE PDD, Executive Engineer SSCL, Officers of SMC, SSCL and other concerned officers.