SRINAGAR, APRIL 27: Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, today visited Dargah Hazratbal, Khanqah-e-Moula, and Jamia Masjid Nowhatta in Srinagar city to review arrangements for the devotees.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Secretary was accompanied by Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz, Commissioner, SMC Athar Aamir Khan, Director Tourism Kashmir, Dr. GN Itoo, SSP Srinagar, Rakesh Balwal, and other senior officers.

Chief Secretary exhorted the concerned departments to ensure all their respective tasks are accomplished with the highest degree of responsibility so that devotees visiting the shrines don’t face any hardship on this account.

He interacted with Auqaf members at the shrines and enquired from them about the arrangements that have been put in place for the convenience of the devotees.

During his visit to Dargah, Chief Secretary directed for up-gradation of facilities there saying that all services should be put in place for the convenience of devotees thronging the shrine during Laylat-ul-Qadr, Eid ul Fitr. He directed the completion of boundary walls and the construction of gates on the premises.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maintaining that collective approach is the way forward for better upkeep of shrines, Chief Secretary directed the officers to take feedback from Auqaf and locals regarding the up-gradation of facilities. He asked the officers to keep the stray dogs at bay by engaging dog catchers at the shrines to prevent any mishap.

He asked the SMC to ensure proper maintenance of cleanliness around the shrines, especially during Ramadan as well as upcoming holy days.

During his visit to Jamia Masjid, Chief Secretary inaugurated the ablution block which was a long pending demand of the locals.

On the occasion, Chief Secretary took stock of issues faced by the devotees assuring them an appropriate action on the same for speedy redressal.

Senior officers from all concerned departments accompanied the Chief Secretary.

Later, Chief Secretary visited Khushalsar and Giksar lakes and inspected rejuvenation works being executed on twin water bodies.