Shock, anger, and outrage! This sums up the mood of the valley currently. A savage rape of a 12-year-old girl in Bandipora has shamed Kashmir again. Kudos to Bandipora Police for prompt action. Soon after receiving information, police went into proactive mode and arrested two suspects during overnight raids. This is the third rape case in less than four months in the valley. Last month, two beasts not only raped a young woman but also filmed the deplorable act. The woman had gone to Jalsheeri Drangbal with a male friend for an outing when two drivers started harassing them. The accused thrashed her male friend, forcing him to leave the place. They later took turns to rape the woman. The grisly part of the crime was that both accused recorded the despicable act on their mobile phone. Earlier in May, a 12-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Budgam district. Kashmir was taking pride in being called `Peer Waer’. But it is now becoming increasingly unsafe for women. Data reveals that 3,405 cases related to different crimes against women were registered in 2020, 3,937 in 2021, and 3,716 in 2022. Likewise, crimes against children rose from 606 in 2020 to 845 in 2021 and 920 in 2022. Over 300 cases were registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in 2022. The time has come when the government and police need to take certain steps to stem the rot. Enough is enough. Criminals need to be named and shamed. Like other states, we need to make an example out of these criminals. Desperate times call for desperate measures. Fear of law needs to be instilled among these criminal elements. We need to wake up to the new world that is unfolding before us. Our daughters are increasingly feeling unsafe. We need to reassure them that their brothers in uniform are there to protect them. The time has come when the government should set up a special task force to deal exclusively with violent crimes against women and children. It should comprise both male and female officers and constabulary. Officers of repute with experience in cracking such complex cases should be deployed in the force. The STF should be given a legal cover either by legislation or executive order. We can’t wait for miracles to happen. We can’t hide behind the ‘law will take its course’ dictum. Our daughters need speedy justice. Only that can reassure women about safety and security. Omar Abdullah government should also wake up to this new reality. We need fast-track courts to bring culprits to book. Let the Cabinet take the decision. We don’t need administrative inertia. We need a proactive government that our daughters can trust. Wake up before it is too late.