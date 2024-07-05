Enhanced Postal Facilities for Shri Amarnath Ji Pilgrims

Srinagar: The Department of Posts, Jammu & Kashmir Circle, has announced the formal opening of the Post Office at the Nunwan Base Camp to facilitate Yatries during the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. The yatra, which commenced on June 29, 2024, will benefit from seasonal Yatra Post Offices at two key base camps: Nunwan-Pahalgam and Baltal-Sonamarg, both under the Srinagar Postal Division of J&K Circle.



Shri Javaid Ahmad Haji, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Srinagar Division, inaugurated the Nunwan Base Camp Post Office. Speaking on the occasion, Shri Haji highlighted the array of services available to the Yatries, which include Booking of registered letters, Speed Post, and parcels, Post Office Savings Bank account services (opening, deposit, and withdrawal), India Post Payments Bank account services (opening, cash transactions, Aadhaar Enabled Payment System) in addition to other services.



The Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS) will allow Yatries to conduct transactions using their Aadhaar number, enabling withdrawals and deposits from any bank account linked to Aadhaar, not limited to Post Office accounts. Additionally, Yatries can purchase packaged Gangajal, packaging materials for parcels, and postal stationery items such as envelopes, inland letter cards, and postcards at these seasonal Post Offices.



Furthermore, a permanent Post Office in Pahalgam offers comprehensive services including mail bookings, savings bank services, and mail deliveries to the general public in Pahalgam and its adjoining areas.

To promote tourism through postal connectivity, the J&K Postal Circle has issued a Pictorial Cancellation at the Pahalgam Post Office featuring an image of the religious pilgrimage “Shri Amarnath Ji Cave”. Permanent Pictorial Cancellation at Pahalgam Post Office will be available shortly for the general public who wish to get cancelled Postal Stationary items like Post Cards, Inland Letter Cards and Envelops besides Picture Post Cards.



Shri Javaid Ahmad Haji emphasized the Department of Posts’ commitment to supporting the Yatries every year by opening seasonal Post Offices at the base camps.

Shri Ishfaq Ahmad Ganie, Assistant Superintendent of Post Offices, Anantnag Sub Division, was also present at the inauguration.