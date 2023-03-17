Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir has the second highest potential to generate renewable energy in the country.

Energy Statistics India report 2023 has revealed that the union territory has a share of 7.6 percent of the total potential of renewable power in India.

It revealed that Jammu and Kashmir can generate a total of 112803 megawatts of energy from renewable sources including solar, wind, hydro, and biomass.

Of the 112803 megawatts, the report said Jammu and Kashmir can generate 111050 megawatts of solar energy. Rajasthan is ranked first with the potential of generating 142310 megawatts of solar energy.

Apart from solar energy, Jammu and Kashmir has the potential to generate 1707, 43, and 3 megawatts of energy from small hydropower projects, biomass, and windmills.

As per the report, Rajasthan ranks at the top position for having maximum potential for generating and exploiting non-renewable energy sources against renewable energy.

With a potential of 271219 megawatts, Rajasthan has the highest share of about 18.2% of India’s total estimated renewable energy.

It is followed by Gujarat with 12.1% (share 180215 MW). Maharashtra and Karnataka come next with 11.2% and 10.3% share (166743MW and 154162 MW respectively). These four states are having more than 50% of the total potential of Renewable Power in India.

Jammu and Kashmir currently has a cumulative installed capacity of 184.32 small hydropower in addition to 54.73 megawatts of solar energy.

Pertinently, the Ministry of Renewable Energy has embarked on a mission to install 175 GW of renewable energy capacity, which includes 100 GW from solar, 60 GW from wind, 10 GW from bio-power, and 5 GW from small hydro-power.

This year, the Centre has also focussed on establishing infrastructure for utilizing renewable energy sources in Jammu and Kashmir.

In the recently released budget, the Centre proposed the installation of 4000 new agriculture solar pumps in addition to the commissioning of around 80megwatts of solar capacity covering 20,000 households in the union territory.

An official of the Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency said they have been already promoting the use of solar-energy-driven household appliances.

“We are providing a subsidy on solar water heaters, cookers, and other appliances of daily use. In coming months a robust campaign will be launched to encourage people to make use of renewable energy-driven appliances,” he said.