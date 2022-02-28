Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir has the second-highest potential to harness renewable solar energy in India.

Energy Statistics India report 2022 has revealed that Jammu and Kashmir can generate 111050 megawatts of solar energy.

The report said the installed capacity of grid-interactive renewable solar power in the Union territory is 20.73 Megawatts.

Rajasthan as per the report has the highest potential to harness 142310 Megawatts of solar energy.

As per the Energy Statistics report, an estimated potential of renewable power including solar, wind, biomass, small hydro, and cogeneration bagasse in Jammu and Kashmir is 112803 Megawatts.

Jammu and Kashmir has a share of seven percent of the total estimated potential of renewable power in India.

As per a document, the Ministry of Renewable Energy has set an ambitious target of installing 175 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2022, which includes 100 GW from solar, 60 GW from wind, 10 GW from bio-power, and 5 GW from small hydro-power.

A senior official of the Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency (JAKEDA), said the administration is working overtime to tap the renewable energy resource particularly solar energy besides upgrading the infrastructure of hydroelectricity generation.

He said in order to promote this new source of energy, the J&K government has started the scheme of providing Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Plant at subsidized rates.

“This scheme is being implemented by JAKEDA. Under this scheme, a 40% subsidy is being provided to consumers for installing Solar Photovoltaic rooftops. The solar rooftops are available from 1 KW to 10 KW capacities and five years of free maintenance is also provided to the consumers,” he said.